Quarry LP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.3 %

ONYX stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

