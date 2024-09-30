Quarry LP Buys 12,429 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 167.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2,975.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 22,962.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $97.73 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

