Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Position Cut by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the period. Quarry LP owned 3.24% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETE stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

