Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 46.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 597,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

