NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quarry LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NRG opened at $91.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $93.17.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
