Wallace Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

SPEM opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

