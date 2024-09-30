Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

