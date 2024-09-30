Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.