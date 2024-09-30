Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.