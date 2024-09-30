Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes $260,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

