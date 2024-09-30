Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

