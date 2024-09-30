3,447 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 1.2% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

