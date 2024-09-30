Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

