Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

