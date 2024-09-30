PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $19.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

