Wallace Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $120.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

