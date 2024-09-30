Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $83.07 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

