The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 2.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $489,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 845.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $347.70 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.16 and its 200-day moving average is $345.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

