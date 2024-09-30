Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Public Storage comprises 1.8% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $356.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $366.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

