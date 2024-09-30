iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $98.39 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

