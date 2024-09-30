Invst LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Invst LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $46.54 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.