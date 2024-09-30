Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137,703 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $41.32 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

