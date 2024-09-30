Invst LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invst LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vistra by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vistra by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
