Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 25.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 1,915.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

