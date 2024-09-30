Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Holdings Cut by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 361,233 shares during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up about 0.9% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $763.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

