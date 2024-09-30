Invst LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 507,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

