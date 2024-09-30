Invst LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $109.59 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.