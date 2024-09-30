Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises approximately 2.5% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Ryanair worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

