Invst LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

