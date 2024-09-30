Invst LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.3% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,461,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

