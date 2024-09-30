D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

