High Falls Advisors Inc Takes $224,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.61.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

