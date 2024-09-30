Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $169,770,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after acquiring an additional 528,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $382.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.69 and its 200-day moving average is $329.68. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

