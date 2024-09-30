Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $152.17 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 6.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $152,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $65.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

