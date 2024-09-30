Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,297,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 190,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.6 %

DV opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DV. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.