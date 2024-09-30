Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

MDT stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

