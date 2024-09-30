Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

