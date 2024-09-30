SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 103,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

