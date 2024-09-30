William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 2.2% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.64. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

