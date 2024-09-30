William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Unum Group by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $58.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

