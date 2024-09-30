NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average is $264.72. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

