Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.41 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $19,291,193. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $380.26 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $395.82. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.