Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $589,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

