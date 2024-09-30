Second Line Capital LLC Buys 73 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines stock opened at $220.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

