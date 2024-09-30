Second Line Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Second Line Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

