Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.98 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,643,000 after buying an additional 809,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $209.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.