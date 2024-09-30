Second Line Capital LLC Sells 944 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Second Line Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 194,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,142,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $141.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.