Second Line Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Second Line Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,227,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

