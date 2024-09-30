Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,975 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $201,294.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,386 shares of company stock worth $11,446,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $166.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.