Second Line Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Second Line Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $156.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.