Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 4.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 3,078,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,669,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,777.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $747,375.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,354.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,354.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,473 shares of company stock worth $12,671,277 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 798,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 188,506 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

